Bad Bunny will perform live at WWE's upcoming Royal Rumble pay-per-view event on Sunday.

Bad Bunny will perform his single "Booker T" at the show, a song named after two-time WWE Hall of Famer Booker T who appeared in the music video for the track.

The Royal Rumble is one of WWE's biggest shows of the year that kicks off the road to WrestleMania 37 on April 10 and April 11.

The show will feature the Men's and Women's Royal Rumble matches with the winner from each earning a main event, championship match at WrestleMania 37.

"Performing at the Royal Rumble is a childhood dream come true. I have been a lifelong fan of WWE and I am excited to take the stage and entertain fans around the world," Bad Bunny said in a statement.

Bad Bunny's "Booker T" appeared on his latest album El Ultimo Tour Del Mundo, which was released in November.

Bad Bunny, who was named Spotify's most-streamed artist of 2020, announced in December he has recovered from COVID-19.