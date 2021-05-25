An Indian Forest Service team came to the rescue of a baby elephant that fell into a water reservoir and was unable to climb back out on its own.

Parveen Kaswan, an officer in the IFS, said on Twitter that the baby elephant fell into a reservoir that supplies water to a village on Sunday and authorities were summoned to the scene.

Kaswan, who shared video of the rescue, said the mother elephant watched the rescuers from a distance while they worked for about four hours to break a wall of the reservoir and create a path for the elephant to exit the water.

The elephant was checked out by a veterinary team before rejoining its family.