Antonio Banderas announced on his 60th birthday Monday that he has been diagnosed with COVID-19.

The actor made the announcement on Twitter in a message delivered in Spanish.

"I would like to add that I am relatively OK, just a little more tired than usual and confident to recover as soon as possible," Banderas said.

"I will take advantage of this isolation to read, write and rest, continue making plans to begin to give meaning to my newly released 60 years to which came loaded with desire and illusion. Bug hugs to everyone," he continued.

Banderas was nominated for Best Actor at the Academy Awards in February for his role in Pedro Almodovar's Spanish-language film, Pain and Glory.