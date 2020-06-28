Alicia Keys, Black Thought, Chloe X Halle, DaBaby and John Legend are set to perform remotely for Sunday's virtual BET Awards ceremony.

Set to air on BET and CBS, the event honors excellence in entertainment created by Black artists and athletes.

Comedian Amanda Seales is hosting from her home.

Tributes will be paid to NBA Legend Kobe Bryant and Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Little Richard, who died this year, and singer Beyonce is poised to receive the Humanitarian Award.

Drake leads the field with six nominations, Megan Thee Stallion and Ricch follow with five nominations each, and Beyonce, Nicki Minaj, Chris Brown, Lizzo and DaBaby are up for four nominations apiece.