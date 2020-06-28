Alicia Keys, John Legend to perform at virtual BET Awards
UPI News Service, 06/28/2020
Alicia Keys, Black Thought, Chloe X Halle, DaBaby and John Legend are set to perform remotely for Sunday's virtual BET Awards ceremony.
The lineup of musical acts for the show will include D Smoke, Jay Rock, Jennifer Hudson, Jonathan McReynolds, Kane Brown, Karen Clark Sheard, Kierra Sheard, Lil Wayne, Megan Thee Stallion, Jahi, Nas, Public Enemy, Questlove, Rapsody, Roddy Ricch, SiR, Summer Walker, Usher and YG.
Set to air on BET and CBS, the event honors excellence in entertainment created by Black artists and athletes.
Comedian Amanda Seales is hosting from her home.
Tributes will be paid to NBA Legend Kobe Bryant and Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Little Richard, who died this year, and singer Beyonce is poised to receive the Humanitarian Award.
