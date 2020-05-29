Officials in a Norwegian county announced a 1,000-year-old Viking ship has been found buried on the same island where a ship of similar vintage was found six months earlier.

The More and Romsdal County Council said the eight-oared vessel measuring just under 40 feet long was found buried on the island of Edoya, less than 500 feet from where a Viking ship from the same time period was found buried in late 2019.

The ship was located via georadar survey, officials said. The survey also identified two houses and five burial mounds.

"This helps strengthen our impression of Edoya as a power center in the Iron Age," Bjorn Ringstad, county conservator for More and Romsdal, said in a news release.

Ringstad said the burying of Viking boats was part of a funeral tradition for the wealthiest members of a community.

"They took a ship or a boat with them into their tomb," he said.