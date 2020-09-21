The Estonian Basketball Association celebrated the sport's 100th anniversary in the country by breaking a Guinness World Record with the help of players at 71 courts across Estonia.

The association said players at 71 outdoor courts across Estonia broke a Guinness record Saturday by sinking a total 114,357 free throw shots in 8 hours -- surpassing the group's original goal of 100,000 shots.

"Thank you to all basketball friends, organizers, referees and others who acted as a team. Basketball is our game and Saturday is a prime example of it, Estonians came out for a common goal and showed heart," Keio Kuhi, head secretary for the Estonian Basketball Association, told ERR.ee.

Participants in the event included Estonian professional basketball players and officials including Prime Minister Juri Ratas, the former president of the Estonian Basketball Association. Ratas sank 10 free throws in 1 minute as part of the record attempt.