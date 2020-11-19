Trailer released for 'Sharkboy' sequel 'We Can Be Heroes'
UPI News Service, 11/19/2020
Netflix released the first teaser trailer for We Can Be Heroes, Robert Rodriguez's sequel to his 2005 film The Adventures of Sharkboy and Lavagirl.
The trailer, released on YouTube and social media platforms, features Pedro Pascal and a team of superheroes called the Heroics facing off against an alien invasion and ending up captured. The job of saving the world then falls to a new team of super-powered youngsters, including the Lyra Blair as the daughter of the 2005 film's titular duo.
