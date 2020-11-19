Netflix released the first teaser trailer for We Can Be Heroes, Robert Rodriguez's sequel to his 2005 film The Adventures of Sharkboy and Lavagirl.

ADVERTISEMENT

The trailer, released on YouTube and social media platforms, features Pedro Pascal and a team of superheroes called the Heroics facing off against an alien invasion and ending up captured. The job of saving the world then falls to a new team of super-powered youngsters, including the Lyra Blair as the daughter of the 2005 film's titular duo.

The teaser offers glimpses of co-stars Priyanka Chopra, Boyd Holbrook YaYa Gosselin and Christian Slater. Taylor Dooley is also seen reprising her role as Lavagirl from the original film.

Taylor Lautner, who played Sharkboy in the first movie, does not appear, with his role now being performed by JJ Dashnaw.

We Can Be Heroes is scheduled to begin streaming Jan. 1 on Netflix.