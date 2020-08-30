The Weeknd kicked off the 37th annual MTV Video Music Awards Sunday in New York City.

The Weeknd performed "Blinding Lights" on a rooftop overlooking Manhattan. The singer was joined by a helicopter that flew by. The performance ended in fireworks.

Keke Palmer is the host of the VMAs. The actress dedicated the show to actor and Black Panther star Chadwick Boseman right before the broadcast started.

Palmer also called for the end of systemic racism and stated that music has healing powers.

DaBaby took the stage and performed "Peep Hole," "Blind" and "Rockstar." The rapper appeared in handcuffs and in the back of a police car while performing "Blind."

The ceremony was moved from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Lady Gaga and Arianna Grande won Best Collaboration for "Rain on Me."

Gaga and Grande lead all artists with nine nominations each. The duo's song, "Rain on Me," is nominated for Video of the Year, Song of the Year, Best Collaboration, Best Pop, Best Cinematography, Best Visual Effects and Best Choreography.

