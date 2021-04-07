Apple TV+ is giving a glimpse of the new series The Mosquito Coast.

The streaming service shared a trailer for the drama Wednesday featuring Justin Theroux as Allie Fox, an idealistic man who uproots his family to Mexico.

The preview shows Allie (Theroux), his wife, Margot (Melissa George), daughter Dina (Logan Polish) and son Charlie (Gabriel Bateman) go on the run from the U.S. government.

Kimberly Elise and James LeGros play federal agents pursuing the Fox family.

Apple released a teaser trailer for the series in February that shows Dina (Polish) questioning why her dad has moved their family.

The Mosquito Coast is based on the novel of the same name by Theroux's uncle Paul Theroux. The book was previously adapted as a 1986 film starring Harrison Ford Helen Mirren and River Phoenix

The Apple series hails from Neil Cross, who executive produces with Theroux, Paul Theroux and Edward L. McDonnell.

The first two episodes of The Mosquito Coast will premiere April 30 on Apple TV+, with subsequent episodes to follow on Fridays.