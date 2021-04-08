Showtime is giving a glimpse of The Chi Season 4.

ADVERTISEMENT

The network shared a trailer for the season Thursday featuring Alex Hibbert as Kevin Williams and Michael Epps as Jake Taylor.

The preview shows Jake (Epps) and Kevin (Hibbert) have a confrontation with a police officer that appears to land Jake in the hospital. Jake's brother Trig (Luke James) is also seen being confronted by a police officer with a gun.

"There's a war going on outside. The police department is on one side and the Black community is on the other," Otis "Douda" Perry (Curtiss Cook) is seen saying.

Season 4 will follow Jake, Kevin and Papa (Shamon Brown) as they "confront the harsh reality of how the world views young, Black men in the aftermath of an act of police brutality," according to an official synopsis.

"As the three friends reckon with a broken system, the aftershocks ripple across the South Side, inspiring friends and neighbors to rise up and take action."

The Chi is created by Lena Waithe, who executive produces the series with Common. Jacob Latimore, Alex Hibbert, Yolonda Ross and Birgundi Baker co-star.

Season 4 premieres May 23 at 9 p.m. EDT on Showtime.