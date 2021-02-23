WandaVision star Teyonah Parris discussed her experience being a part of a Marvel television series and her character Monica Rambeau's super powers on Jimmy Kimmel Live.

Kimmel, on Monday, asked Parris if she was surprised by the show's popularity, mentioning how fans crashed Disney+ at 3 a.m. on Friday when new episodes are released.

"Yes, because I've never been a part of anything so massive. So I'm not surprised as a fan, but being a part of it, I'm like, 'Wow okay, all right, this is a lot and it's exciting,'" Parris said.

Parris' Monica Rambeau used her superpowers for the first time in the latest episode of WandaVision. Kimmel asked the actress for clarification on what her character can do.

"Monica can absorb energy in the comics, that is what her superpower is. It is yet to be revealed just exactly what it is in the MCU. We get a taste of the fact that there is something that has changed and we have to stay tuned to find out exactly how that will manifest itself. But, in the comics she can absorb all energy on the electromagnetic spectrum," Parris said.

Parris also discussed how her mother is enjoying WandaVision and connects with other fans online to discuss theories and plot points.

"As far as the theories and stuff, I don't have to go online because my mother sends me everything. I mean the Easter eggs, the theories, she's gotten out of control," Parris said, before stating how she calls her mother "Conspiracy Cookie" for how much she looks into fan theories about the show.

New episodes of WandaVision come to Disney+ every Friday.