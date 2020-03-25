"I knew #TRexMask was @itsjojosiwa! From the dance moves to her energy on stage there was only ONE person that it could be! Thank you JoJo for coming on our show with your infectious energy and absolutely crushing 'Jai Ho' It was so much fun to have you!! #TheMaskedSinger," Scherzinger tweeted.
"I don't know the last time I saurus all get so pumped by someone her age on our show! (SIWA I did there?) #TRexMask #TheMaskedSinger," Thicke wrote in his own Twitter post.
