South Korean boy band Stray Kids is unveiling a new single.

The K-pop group shared a teaser Thursday for the song "Go."

The intense and high-energy video shows the members of Stray Kids singing and rapping in front of flashing screens.

"Go" is the lead single from Stray Kids' forthcoming debut studio album of the same name. The group will release the album June 17.

Stray Kids shared a trailer for the album last week that showed the group on site at a race track.

Stray Kids last released the compilation album SKZ2020 in March. The group consists of Bang Chan, Lee Know, Changbin, Hyunjin, Han, Felix, Seungmin and I.N.