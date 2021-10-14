Starz has renewed dramedy Blindspotting, based on the 2018 film of the same name, for a second season.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Season 2 coming at you!" the official Twitter account for the series said on Thursday alongside a poster featuring the show's cast.

Jasmine Cephas Jones takes center stage in the series and reprises her role as Ashley from the film.

Ashley is the longtime partner of Miles (Rafael Casal) who is raising their young son Sean (Atticus Woodward) after Miles is sent to prison. Ashley moves in with Mile's mother Rainey (Helen Hunt) and sister Trish (Jaylen Barron).

Co-stars include Candace Nicholas-Lippman, Benjamin Earl Turner, Lil Buck, Jon Boogz and Margo Hall.

Season 1 was launched in June and ran for eight episodes.

Casal co-created the series with Daveed Diggs. The duo, who are also executive producers, were the lead stars in the Blindspotting film with Diggs portraying Collin. Casal additionally serves as showrunner.

"We are overwhelmed by the outpouring of love for season one and have been hard at work for the last few months crafting the next chapter of this Bay story. We are so excited to bring the next season to life with the incredible artistry of our cast and crew, and our partners Starz and Lionsgate. They done [expletive] around and gave us more runway, so welcome back to the ordeal!" Diggs and Casal said in a joint statement.