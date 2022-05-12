Netflix is giving a glimpse of the new series Resident Evil.

The streaming service shared a teaser trailer for the live-action horror series Thursday.

The preview opens in 2022 and shows Albert Wesker (Lance Reddick) arrive with his daughters, Jade Wesker (Ella Balinska) and Billie Wesker (Siena Nicole Agudong), in New Raccoon City to work for the mysterious Umbrella Corporation.

The scene then changes to London in 2036, where Jade is seen searching for her long-lost sister while facing a zombie apocalypse.

Resident Evil is based on the Capcom video game franchise of the same name. The video games were previously adapted as a film series starring Milla Jovovich and the Netflix movie Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City with Kaya Scodelario.

Andrew Dabb (Supernatural) serves as writer, showrunner and executive producer on the Netflix series.

Netflix released posters for the show in March.

Resident Evil premieres July 14 on Netflix.