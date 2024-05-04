"In the wake of last season's shocking finale, the upcoming all-new season of Criminal Minds: Evolution picks up as the FBI's elite team of profilers investigates the deadly mystery of GOLD STAR," a synopsis said.
"As the conspiracy unfolds, the Behavioral Analysis Unit (BAU) is met with an unexpected complication when serial killer Elias Voit negotiates a deal that transfers him to federal custody in the BAU's own backyard. The team faces its biggest threat yet and cannot emerge unscathed from the mind-bending consequences."
