Season 2 of Criminal Minds: Evolution is set to premiere with two episodes on Paramount+ June 6.

"Ok Criminal Minds fans, buckle up for a wild ride!" the show's star Joe Mantegna wrote on X Friday.

The cast also includes A.J. Cook, Kirsten Vangsness, Aisha Tyler, Zach Gilford, Ryan-James Hatanaka, Adam Rodriguez and Paget Brewster.

Felicity Huffman is set to guest star.

"In the wake of last season's shocking finale, the upcoming all-new season of Criminal Minds: Evolution picks up as the FBI's elite team of profilers investigates the deadly mystery of GOLD STAR," a synopsis said.

"As the conspiracy unfolds, the Behavioral Analysis Unit (BAU) is met with an unexpected complication when serial killer Elias Voit negotiates a deal that transfers him to federal custody in the BAU's own backyard. The team faces its biggest threat yet and cannot emerge unscathed from the mind-bending consequences."