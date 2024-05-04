Daytime Emmy Award-winner Nicholas Alexander Chavez has confirmed he is leaving the ABC soap opera General Hospital.

ADVERTISEMENT

"I'm so appreciative of the opportunity that GH gave me, and I wouldn't be as busy as I am professionally if it weren't for the talented producers, writers, directors and fellow actors. Frank Valentini is a mentor and a friend, and we've had some pretty extensive conversations about my future on the show," Chavez wrote on X Friday.

"While there are no current plans for me to return, we are still talking very openly about future possibilities for Spencer in Port Charles. Beyond the people I've already mentioned, I want to take some time to thank and honor the GH fan base... especially the Sprina fans... who must be THE most loyal and kind fan base in the universe of entertainment. Words fail to show the depth of my gratitude, thank you, I love you all very, very much."

Chavez has played wealthy Spencer Cassadine on the daytime drama since 2021.

He was last seen on screen Jan. 31 as he has been on a temporary leave of absence filming a role in Ryan Murphy's Monster anthology series for Netflix.