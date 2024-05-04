Saturday's Lovers & Friends music festival in Las Vegas -- which was supposed to include performances by Janet Jackson, Mary J. Blige and Usher -- was canceled due to anticipated bad weather.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Lovers & Friends Festival organizers have been monitoring the weather for several days and proactively preparing for a windy Saturday. However, the National Weather Service has now issued a High Wind Warning, including dangerous 30-35 mph sustained winds with gusts potentially more than 60 mph," the venue said Friday.

"Following advice from the National Weather Service and in consultation with local public officials, we must make the safest decision for our fans, artists, and staff, and cancel tomorrow's Lovers & Friends Festival," the message continued. "This was an incredibly heartbreaking decision to make as we are aware that fans have traveled from all over the world to enjoy this incredible lineup of superstars and have been looking forward to this event for several months. We've worked hard to create an amazing event for you, and we are just as disappointed as you are."