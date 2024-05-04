NBC has announced it renewed the revival of its sitcom Night Court for a third season."Abby and Dan will be back to serve for #NightCourt Season 3," the network's X feed said Friday, referring to the beloved characters played by Melissa Rauch and Dan Larroquette.The comedy takes place in a Manhattan Criminal Court where Abby Stone (Rauch) has taken over her late father Harry's job as a night court judge.Larroquette reprises his role of lawyer Dan Fielding in the sequel series.The original show, which starred the late Harry Anderson as Abby's father, aired from 1984 to 1992.