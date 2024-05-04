NBC has announced it renewed the revival of its sitcom Night Court for a third season.

"Abby and Dan will be back to serve for #NightCourt Season 3," the network's X feed said Friday, referring to the beloved characters played by Melissa Rauch and Dan Larroquette.

The comedy takes place in a Manhattan Criminal Court where Abby Stone (Rauch) has taken over her late father Harry's job as a night court judge.

Larroquette reprises his role of lawyer Dan Fielding in the sequel series.

The original show, which starred the late Harry Anderson as Abby's father, aired from 1984 to 1992.