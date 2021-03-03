Regina King discussed recently hosting Saturday Night Live and how she won't be criticizing the show anymore while appearing on Late Night with Seth Meyers.

ADVERTISEMENT

King hosted SNL in February with musical guest Nathaniel Rateliff. The actress and director portrayed a lawyer with Kenan Thompson who wanted to sue Gorilla Glue on behalf of unhappy customers.

"Just all praises to the writers and the actors and just the entire production team. I was just blown away," King said about SNL on Tuesday.

"I feel like I can never, ever, ever, ever, ever in my life say anything about something that may not be funny to me on SNL because what they do to bring that show to us every week is nothing short of a miracle," she continued.

King was nominated for Best Director - Motion Picture at the Golden Globe Awards for One Night in Miami. The film features Muhammed Ali, Malcolm X, Sam Cooke and Jim Brown discussing their roles in the Civil Rights Movement.

King said the film, set in the 1960s is relevant to what is happening today.

"That was one of the things that appealed to me when I read this script was that it was relevant. I mean unfortunately, these conversations are conversations that Black people have been having before that night in 1964," King said.

"So the dialogue, the story was always relevant but it was just what happened last year. We were in the middle of a pandemic when George Floyd's murder was captured on video and the world was watching. So it made something that's always been relevant for Black people urgent for the film to come out," she continued.