Paramount Pictures again has delayed the release of its thriller, A Quiet Place Part II, because of the coronavirus pandemic.

It is now set to open in theaters on Sept. 17.

It was previously scheduled to premiere Sept. 4, 2020, but was moved to April 23, 2021, as many movie theaters remained closed and wary people stayed away from the ones that were open.

Numerous films, such as Soul and Mulan, have skipped theatrical releases altogether due to the pandemic.

Others, such as the James Bond caper No Time to Die, have been rescheduled several times in the hopes of having traditional big-screen debuts.

A Quiet Place Part II was written and directed by John Krasinski , who also starred in the 2018 original, which followed a family hunted by monsters sensitive to sound.

The sequel again stars Krasinski's real-life wife, Emily Blunt. Peaky Blinders lead Cillian Murphy also joined the cast for the followup.

Krasinski is slated to host Saturday Night Live on Jan. 30.

Netflix and the BBC announced this week that the upcoming sixth season of Peaky Blinders would be its last.