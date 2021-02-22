Veterinarians at an Oklahoma animal hospital said a puppy believed to be the first ever to be born alive with six legs is beating the odds by surviving and thriving.

The Neel Veterinary Hospital in Oklahoma City said the puppy, named Skipper, was born with a single head and chest cavity, but she has six legs, two tails, two pelvic regions, two lower urinary tracts and two reproductive systems.

The hospital said Skipper is believed to be the first canine with six legs to be born alive, and despite some signs of spinal bifida, her organs "appear to be in great shape."

"All of her legs move and respond to stimulus just like a normal puppy. Its possible she may need physical therapy and assistance with mobility as she gets older," the hospital said in a Facebook post.

The hospital said Skipper is "very strong" and is doing well at her owner's home.

