Police in the Netherlands said officers responding to reports of a loose camel ended up capturing an emu running wild through the city of Rotterdam.

ADVERTISEMENT

Central Schieland Police said a call came in Friday morning reporting a camel with two humps was wandering loose in the Kiotoweg area of Rotterdam.

Responding officers could find no trace of a camel, but ended up capturing a loose emu.

"Small difference," police joked on Twitter.

Officials said they are still investigating whether its possible that a camel was also loose in the area.