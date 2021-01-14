Pretty Little Liars alum Tammin Sursok says her husband, Sean McEwen, is battling COVID-19.

The actress went public about McEwen's "rough" battle with the virus in an Instagram post Wednesday.

Sursok shared a photo of herself tearing up while sitting in a car.

"I've started and stopped this post so many times. Do I write it? Do I not? But I realize that the reason I created this account and hopefully why you follow is because I'm honest with you. You see all the good and bad and the in-between. So here goes..." the star wrote.

"My husband has Covid. And I'm scared. Today I'm not as scared as yesterday but yesterday I felt very out of control. It was rough and touch and go," she said. "All the hospitals are full and his fever of 103 wouldn't break for days and it got to a very scary place."

Sursok and McEwen married in August 2011 and have two daughters, Phoenix and Lennon. Sursok said she and her children have tested negative for COVID-19.

"My girls and I have tested negative twice and have had no symptoms for a while. We have been quarantining and following all recommendations and guidelines," the actress said.

"We have been in the same place in Austin for two months now. Haven't seen friends and family, haven't eaten out, P is homeschooled," she added. " The only place we could have got it is the grocery store bc we haven't been near anyone and the whole family is always masked."

The United States set another all-time high for COVID-19 deaths Tuesday, with more than 4,300 patients dead. On Tuesday, Texas became the second state, after California, to top 2 million cases.

In her post, Sursok said she's struggling and urged others to wear face masks to help stop the spread of COVID-19.

"Covid is real. It's scary and I now see it firsthand. I've been really scared and in a dark place and I'm writing this to say I'm struggling and I love you all and this community," the star said.

"Thank you for listening. We are in this together. We are. I promise you," she added. "Please wear a mask for yourself for other people. This is not something you want to get."

Sursok later thanked fans for their support in a message on Instagram Stories.

"Hey guys. I'm so overwhelmed by your love and support. Maybe being open is the only way to truly connect. Because of all of you I'm hopeful for the future. Love wins. Always," she wrote.

Sursok played Colleen Carlton on The Young and the Restless and Jenna Marshall on Pretty Little Liars. She most recently appeared in the film Braking for Whales, directed by McEwen.