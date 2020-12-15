An Ontario personal trainer broke a Guinness World Record when she completed 730 chest-to-ground burpees in one hour.

Alison Brown, 38, owner of New U Personal Training Studio, received confirmation from Guinness this month that she broke the world record in her July 12 attempt at the studio in Listowel.

Brown completed 730 chest-to-ground burpees, which involves performing a pushup and jumping into the air before returning to the pushup position, in one hour, beating the previous record of 708.

"I'm a little bit competitive in nature and the original record holder set the bar very high. So when I saw the number I was just ready to give it all I had and I knew I wanted to set the bar even higher. So it's pretty cool to know that I did it," Brown told CBC News.