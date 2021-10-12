Masters of the Universe: Revelation Part 2 will be coming to Netflix on Nov. 23.

The streaming service made the announcement on Twitter Tuesday alongside a new poster for the animated series that features He-Man confronting Skeletor.

"Make no bones about it, Skeletor finally has the Power! Wanna see what @HamillHimself does to the Universe with it? And whither Ram Man?" showrunner and executive producer Kevin Smith said on Twitter alongside the poster.

The first half of Masters of the Universe: Revelation came to Netflix in July.

The series acts as a sequel to the original He-Man and the Masters of the Universe from the 1980s.