A man with more than 150 Guinness World Records titles took his efforts to America's Got Talent, where he broke a record for tearing T-shirts.

David Rush, who has broken more than 150 Guinness records to promote STEM education, appeared on Tuesday night's episode of America's Got Talent, where he faced off with host Terry Crews to break the record for most T-shirts worn and torn in 1 minute.

Rush and Crews both donned 30 T-shirts that met Guinness' specifications and spent one minute working to rip the shirts down their fronts.

Rush finished ripping all of his shirts in 55 seconds, but one was disqualified because the rules do not allow for more than one shirt to be ripped at a time. The new record was set at 29 shirts.

Crews finished with a time of 65 seconds, but several of his shirts were disqualified for ripping two or more at a time.

Rush's attempt only curried favor with two of the four AGT judges, blocking him from advancing to the next round.