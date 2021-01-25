Love Island alum Dani Dyer is a new mom.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 24-year-old television personality welcomed her first child, a son, with her boyfriend, Sammy Kimmence, on Saturday.

Dyer shared the news Sunday on Instagram alongside a slideshow of photos with her baby boy.

"After a very long day and night finally our special little boy arrived 23/01/2021," Dyer captioned the post. "We are in a complete baby bubble and enjoying every moment, can not believe he is ours, completely inlove and so grateful to be his mummy."

"Sending all my love to all the other mommas to be out there in lockdown.. the best experience ever will never forget this day," she said.

Love Island alum Amber Davies, television personalities Vicky Pattison , Scarlett Moffatt and Danielle Armstrong, and singer Pixie Lott were among those to congratulate Dyer in the comments.

"Omg congratulations," Davies wrote.

"Congratulations lovelies," Moffatt added.

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!

Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!

"Congratulations my darling best feeling in the world," Armstrong added. "Enjoy every moment xxx."

Dyer and Kimmence were dating prior to Dyer's appearance in Love Island Season 4. Dyer ended up winning the season with Jack Fincham but later reconciled with Kimmence.

Dyer announced in July that she was expecting her first child.

"Little bubba can't believe you are going to be ours. Me and Sammy are so excited to start this next chapter of our lives, feel so lucky and grateful.. 2021," she wrote on Instagram.

Dyer is the daughter of Danny Dyer, an actor known for Human Traffic, The Football Factory and EastEnders. She also appeared on the shows Survival of the Fittest and True Love or True Lies.