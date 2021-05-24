Police in New York said a kitten trapped under a vehicle went through a car wash before being discovered by the driver and rescued by authorities.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Cheektowaga Police Department said the driver had made an approximately 10-mile drive from Buffalo to Cheektowaga, gone through a car wash and parked at a mall before a bystander heard the kitten meowing in distress under the vehicle.

A pair of police officers were called to the scene and climbed under the vehicle to rescue the feline.

The owner of the vehicle said she did not know where the kitten could have come from, as she does not own a cat.

The kitten was taken to the SPCA for care.