Katherine Schwarzenegger is a new mom.

People confirmed Monday that the 30-year-old author welcomed her first child with her husband, actor Chris Pratt

Schwarzenegger's brother, actor Patrick Schwarzenegger, also confirmed the baby's birth in a video obtained by Entertainment Tonight on Sunday. Patrick Schwarzenegger was leaving a market in Santa Barbara, Calif.

"They're doing great -- just got her a little gift," he said while showing a package wrapped with a pink ribbon.

A source told ET that Pratt's car was spotted Friday at St. John's Hospital in Santa Monica, Calif. Schwarzenegger's parents, Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver, were later seen visiting the couple's home.

Pratt, 41, also has a 7-year-old son, Jack, with his ex-wife, Anna Faris . Schwarzenegger and Pratt married in June 2019, and news broke in April that the couple were expecting.

On Instagram Live in June, Schwarzenegger discussed her experience being pregnant during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. She said Pratt was being "wonderful" during her pregnancy.

"I'm really lucky to be living in very close proximity to my family, which has been really helpful," Schwarzenegger said. "And then, obviously, I have a wonderful husband who's very, it's been amazing having him home and also very understanding about my need to sanitize everything, have everyone wear masks all the time."

Pratt plays Peter Quill, aka Star-Lord, in the Guardians of the Galaxy movies and Owen Grady in the Jurassic World films. The third Jurassic World film, Jurassic World: Dominion, started filming again in July.