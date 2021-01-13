Kameron Westcott thinks it was "tacky" of Tiffany Moon to show off her house to their Real Housewives of Dallas co-stars.

The 37-year-old television personality said on Tuesday's episode of Watch What Happens Live that Moon was "bragging" when she showed Brandi Redmond and Stephanie Hollman her home.

On WWHL, Wescott was asked if she thought Moon was showing off when she invited Redmond and Hollman over and if she agrees with Hollman that Moon showing her closet was "tacky."

"Well, I have to be honest, I love seeing another lady's closet because I'm a big fashionista," Wescott said. "So I don't really think it's tacky to show closets."

"But I do think it's tacky to kind of brag with your house, and walking people around and bragging, yes, I 100 percent think that's tacky," she added.

Moon showed part of her closet in a TikTok video in November that poked fun at her habit of taking a long time to get ready.

Moon joined RHOD in Season 5, which premiered on Bravo last week. Moon, who is Chinese, and Redmond met and spoke during the episode after a racist video resurfaced of Redmond impersonating an Asian person.

During an interview with WWHL last week, Hollman said she was nervous for Moon and Redmond to meet.

"I wanted to get them together to talk, because I do think it was an important conversation to have. But I was nervous about how it was going to go, absolutely," Hollman said.

Redmond apologized to Moon during the Season 5 premiere and during Tuesday's episode.

During Tuesday's WWHL, Wescott also played a game where she was asked to define different words.