Singer and actress Jennifer Lopez shared on Instagram photos and video of her enjoying her 52nd birthday aboard a yacht somewhere on the ocean.

ADVERTISEMENT

"5 2 ... what it do ..." Lopez captioned the images of her in various poses, wearing a bikini, hat and colorful robe.

The last one in the series shows her kissing her ex-fiance Affleck, 48, who is wearing a long-sleeved, blue shirt.

The post has gotten more than 6 million "likes" since Lopez shared them Saturday afternoon.

She also posted a video from the photo shoot which has gotten more than 4 million "likes."

The New York entertainer has been photographed with Affleck numerous times in recent weeks and people close to them have confirmed to media outlets that they are once again romantically involved.

However, this is the first time Lopez or Affleck has directly addressed their current relationship status.

Lopez and professional baseball player Alex Rodriguez, 45, called off their engagement in April. She has 13-year-old twins with her ex-husband, singer Marc Anthony.

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!

Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!

Affleck has three children with his ex-wife, actress Jennifer Garner , 49.

Lopez and Affleck were first a couple from 2002 to 2004. They were hugely popular with the media, which gave them the nickname "Bennifer."