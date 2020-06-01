A group of Hawaii fishermen who landed a pair of yellowfin tuna weighing a total 220 pounds donated the fish to healthcare workers at local hospitals.

Kyle Nakamoto, executive producer of the diving show Hawaii Skin Diver TV, said he and four friends reeled in two massive yellowfin tuna during a recent outing, and they converted the 220 pounds of fish into meals for healthcare workers.

The fishermen took the tuna to a seafood distributor to have them cleaned, cooked and portioned into more than 300 poke bowls.

The bowls were distributed to workers at Honolulu's Straub Medical Center and The Queen's Medical Center.

"We are so grateful for all the donations we have received for our healthcare workers. This particular donation of fresh ahi was especially thoughtful, and we appreciate the hard work and effort that went into catching it and preparing such a wonderful meal for our teams," Travis Clegg, chief operating officer at Straub Medical Center, told CNN.

Nakamoto said he and his team were inspired by the recent death of Setsuo Todoroki, 104, a local man who was renowned for donating the fish he would catch to strangers in need.