A minor league baseball team in Florida is putting its stadium to good use amid a delayed season by renting out the property on Airbnb.

The Pensacola Blue Wahoos said the listing marked the first time a professional baseball stadium has been listed on Airbnb.

The team said the $1,500 per-night stays can accommodate up to 10 guests for "the most intimate, behind-the-scenes ballpark experience in history."

The guests will receive full access to the field during their stays, with a full batting practice setup included in the package.

"Guests are welcome to hit from home plate, play catch in the outfield, run the bases, enjoy a picnic in the outfield, or find other creative uses for the field," the listing reads.

The Wahoos said the available dates quickly sold out, but more dates might be made available between July and October, depending on what the 2020 season schedule ends up looking like after the coronavirus-imposed delay.