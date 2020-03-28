Those born on this date are under the sign of Aries.They include:-- Roman Catholic St. Teresa of Avila in 1515-- Russian author Maxim Gorky in 1868-- Brewer Frederick Pabst in 1836-- Brewer August Anheuser Busch Jr. in 1899-- Naturalist Marlin Perkins in 1905-- Edmund Muskie, the 1968 Democratic Party vice presidential candidate, in 1914-- Child star Freddie Bartholomew in 1924-- Zbigniew Brzezinski, Carter administration national security adviser, in 1928-- Actor Conchata Ferrell in 1943 (age 77)-- Basketball Hall of Fame member Rick Barry in 1944 (age 76)-- Actor Ken Howard in 1944-- Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte in 1945 (age 75)-- Actor Dianne Wiest in 1948 (age 72)-- Country singer\/actor Reba McEntire in 1955 (age 65)-- Rapper Cheryl James in 1966 (age 54)-- Actor Vince Vaughn in 1970 (age 50)-- Actor Nick Frost in 1972 (age 48)-- Television personality Kate Gosselin in 1975 (age 45)-- Actor Julia Stiles in 1981 (age 39)-- Singer Lady Gaga, born Stefani Joanne Angelina Germanotta, in 1986 (age 34)-- Actor Laura Harrier in 1990 (age 30)