The members of Duran Duran say the once turned down a song with late pop star Michael Jackson.

Duran Duran's Simon Le Bon, Nick Rhodes, John Taylor and Roger Taylor appeared on Monday's episode of Watch What Happens Live, where Rhodes recalled how the band once turned down a collaboration with Jackson, who died at age 50 in 2009.

Rhodes said the band had just returned from a tour in 1983 when Jackson called him at home.

"I get home and the phone rings, and my mum says, 'Oh, there's somebody on the phone for you. He says his name's Michael Jackson,'" Rhodes said.

"I thought it was one of our crew winding me up, because they said, 'Oh, Michael wants to do a song with you,'" he added. "Anyway, I start talking to the person on the phone and saying, 'So, Michael. How you doing?' 'Oh hi, I'm fine.'"

Rhodes said he eventually realized it really was Jackson on the phone. He approached his bandmates the next day but no one was interested in making a song.

"He was keen to make a record, and I go to everyone the next day ... and say, 'Hey, Michael Jackson called last night. Do you fancy maybe doing a song?' They all went, 'Nah,'" Rhodes said.

On WWHL, the members of Duran Duran also shared the best advice they received from a fellow musician.

"Stick together," Rhodes said. "Well, it was from Mick Jagger , so I had no choice."

Rhodes said Jagger gave them the advice after Duran Duran had "already lasted longer than the Sex Pistols and almost as long as the Beatles."

Duran Duran was formed in 1978. The band will release its 15th studio album, Future Past, in October.