Disney's Marvel Studios dominated the People's Choice Awards on Tuesday night, taking home multiple awards.

ADVERTISEMENT

The company's comic-book-based properties were among the biggest winners with Black Widow winning Movie of 2021, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings winning Action Movie of 2021 and the Disney+ series Loki winning Show of 2021.

Black Widow star Scarlett Johannson was also named Female Movie Star of 2021, Simu Liu won Action Movie Star of 2021 for his performance as the lead of Shang-Chi and Tom Hiddleston was named Male TV Star of 2021 for Loki.

Dwayne Johnson was named Male Movie Star of 2021 and Comedy Movie Star of 2021 for his role in Disney's Jungle Cruise.

Johnson also was awarded the People's Champion Award for his contributions to the entertainment industry, entrepreneurial endeavors and philanthropic efforts.

In other special awards, Halle Berry was named People's Icon, Christina Aguilera won People's Music Icon and Kim Kardashian was named Fashion Icon.

Kardashian's sister, Khloe Kardashian was also named Reality TV Star of 2021 and their reality show Keeping Up With the Kardashians was named Reality Show of 2021.

Netflix's Korean-language hit Squid Game was named Bingeworthy Show of 2021 while Korean pop group BTS won Group of 2021 and Song of 2021 for their hit "Butter."

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!

Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!