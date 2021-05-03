The CW announced Monday it has renewed Kung Fu for a second season and DC's Stargirl for a third.Kung Fu premiered April 7. Since then, the CW says over 3.5 million viewers have watched the modern update of the 1970s series and has grown its audience in subsequent weeks.

ADVERTISEMENT

Stargirl Season 2 will premiere Aug. 10. The CW renewed it for a third in advance.

The DC Comics adaptation premiered May 11, 2020, on the now defunct DCUniverse streaming service and May 18 on The CW. The CW says Stargirl's network premiere was its most watched summer premiere in six years.

Kung Fu stars Olivia Liang as an American who drops out of college and studies Shaolin Kung Fu in China. When she returns home to San Francisco, she uses her martial arts to combat neighborhood criminals.

Liang said at a recent Television Critics Association Zoom panel she hopes the show encourages empathy for Asian Americans.

Kung Fu also stars Tzi Ma , Kheng Hua Tan, Shannon Dang, Tony Chung, Jon Prasida, Gavin Stenhouse, Eddie Liu and Vanessa Kai.

Stargirl stars Brec Bassinger as a high school student who discovers the staff of deceased superhero Starman. She takes up his mantle and assembles a superhero team of her friends.

DC's Stargirl also stars Luke Wilson, Amy Smart, Yvette Monreal, Anjelika Washington, Cameron Gellman, Trae Romano, Hunter Sansone, Meg DeLacy and Nick Tarabay.

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!

Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!

Kung Fu airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. on The CW.