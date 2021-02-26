The California Highway Patrol said a driver using the high-occupancy vehicle lanes of a highway was found to actually be traveling alone, except for "one of the best dummies" police had ever seen.

The CHP said an officer stationed in Baldwin Park pulled over a truck traveling in an HOV lane on Wednesday because the vehicle's windows were tinted too dark for the officer to see if the driver had a passenger.

The officer soon discovered the apparent "man" sitting in the passenger seat of the truck was actually a highly realistic mannequin, complete with a COVID-19 face mask.

The CHP said the mannequin was "by far, one of the best dummies we have ever seen."

The driver said he had been using the dummy to travel in HOV lanes for over a year before he got caught.

The driver was issued a ticket for an HOV lane violation, which carries a maximum fee of $490.