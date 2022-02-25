"Young Royals" has begun filming Season 2.

ADVERTISEMENT

Edvin Ryding and Omar Rudberg, who play Prince Wilhelm and Simon Eriksson on "Young Royals," announced the news in a video featuring the cast Friday.

"We're extremely psyched for Season 2," Malte Gardinger, who plays August, said. "It's going to be really spicy and exciting."

"We're so grateful and happy to be able to do this again," Rudberg added.

"Young Royals" is created by Lisa Ambjorn, Lars Beckung and Camilla Holter.

The series follows Wilhelm (Ryding) as he attends the fictional Hillerska boarding school and develops a romance with Simon (Rudberg).

Netflix has yet to announce a premiere date for Season 2.