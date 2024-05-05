Those born on this date are under the sign of Taurus.They include:-- Danish philosopher Soren Kierkegaard in 1813-- German political theorist Karl Marx in 1818-- Hatmaker John Stetson in 1830-- Crusading journalist Nellie Bly in 1864-- Radio actor Freeman Gosden, Amos of "Amos and Andy," in 1899-- Chef\/cookbook author James Beard in 1903-- Actor Tyrone Power in 1914-- Singer\/actor Alice Faye in 1915-- Actor Michael Murphy in 1938 (age 85)-- Actor Lance Henriksen in 1940 (age 84)-- Singer Tammy Wynette in 1942-- Actor Michael Palin in 1943 (age 81)-- Actor John Rhys-Davies in 1944 (age 80)-- Actor Roger Rees in 1944-- Author\/columnist Kurt Loder in 1945 (age 79)-- Musician Bill Ward (Black Sabbath) in 1948 (age 76)-- Actor Richard E. Grant in 1957 (age 67)-- Musician Ian McCulloch (Echo & the Bunnymen) in 1959 (age 65)-- TV newsman Brian Williams in 1959 (age 65)-- Actor Tina Yothers in 1973 (age 51)-- Actor Vincent Kartheiser in 1979 (age 45)-- Actor Danielle Fishel in 1981 (age 43)-- Actor Henry Cavill in 1983 (age 41)-- Singer\/songwriter Adele Adkins in 1988 (age 36)-- Singer Chris Brown in 1989 (age 35)-- Model Hannah Jeter in 1990 (age 34)-- U.S. figure skater Nathan Chen, first to land six quad jumps in Olympics program, in 1999 (age 25)-- Actor Jenna Davis in 2004 (age 20)