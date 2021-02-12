Lana Condor and Noah Centineo bring the To All the Boys series to a close, Daniel Kaluuya and Lakeith Stanfield recreate history in Judas and the Black Messiah and Regina King hosts Saturday Night Live this weekend.

ADVERTISEMENT

In addition, Kristen Wiig and Annie Mumolo go on vacation in Barb & Star Go to Vista Del Mar, Rodgers & Hammerstein's Cinderella comes back from the '90s and American Idol kicks off Season 19.

Here's a rundown on some of the films, television shows and concerts set to be released this weekend.

Film

'Judas and the Black Messiah' -- HBO Max

Daniel Kaluuya and Lakeith Stanfield star in this historical drama from director Shaka King, which comes to HBO Max on Friday. Kaluuya portrays Fred Hampton, the chairman of the Black Panther Party and Stanfield plays FBI informant William O'Neal, who infiltrated the Black Panther party and betrayed Hampton to avoid jail time.

'Barb & Star Go to Vista Del Mar' -- VOD

Kristen Wiig and Annie Mumolo are two best friends who leave their small Midwestern town for the first time to vacation in Florida in Barb & Star Go to Vista Del Mar, which premieres Friday on video-on-demand services.

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!

Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!

'To All the Boys: Always and Forever' -- Netflix

Lara Jean Covey (Lana Condor) enters into her final year of high school and thinks about her future with Peter (Noah Centineo) in To All the Boys: Always and Forever, which arrives on Netflix Friday. The film is the third and final entry in the To All the Boys series.

'The Map of Tiny Perfect Things' -- Amazon

Kathryn Newton and Kyle Allen play a couple who are repeating the same day in The Map of Tiny Perfect Things, which comes to Amazon Prime Video on Friday. The pair work together to try and escape their never-ending day.

'Music' -- VOD

Sia wrote, directed and produced musical drama Music, which premieres Friday on video-on-demand services. Kate Hudson's Zu is a newly sober drug dealer who starts caring for her half-sister Music, portrayed by Maddie Ziegler, who is on the autism spectrum.

'Rodgers & Hammerstein's Cinderella' -- Disney+

Disney+ is bringing back 1997's Rodgers & Hammerstein's Cinderella, which comes to the streaming service on Friday. Brandy stars as Cinderella with Whitney Houston as the fairy godmother. Whoopi Goldberg, Victor Garber, Natalie Desselle Reid, Bernadette Peters, Paolo Montalban, Jason Alexander and Veanne Cox also star.

'Xico's Journey' -- Netflix

A girl, a dog and her best friend set out on a journey to save a mountain from a greedy corporation in animated film Xico's Journey, which arrives Friday on Netflix. Veronica Alva, Pablo Gama Iturraran and Luis Angel Jaramillo provide voices.

TV

'Buried by the Bernards' -- Netflix

Netflix follows the Bernard family who manage a Memphis funeral home in reality series Buried by the Bernards, which comes to the streaming service on Friday. The Bernards manage their unconventional business with laughter and deal with family drama.

'Nadiya Bakes' -- Netflix

Nadiya Hussain shares her favorite homemade cakes, pastries and more in Nadiya Bakes, which premieres Friday on Netflix. Hussain will also showcase new recipes inspired by other bakers.

'Hate' by Dani Rovira -- Netflix

Comedian Dani Rovira presents new stand-up special Hate, which arrives Friday on Netflix. Rovira will reflect on nonsensical hatred while performing in his hometown of Malaga, Spain.

'Hip Hop Uncovered' -- FX and Hulu

FX explores the unsung heroes of hip hop's legacy in this six-part documentary series, which premieres Friday at 9 p.m. EST o FX. The series, which will also tell the untold story of how America's streets helped shape hip hop culture, will also be available Saturday on Hulu.

'Saturday Night Live' with Regina King -- NBC

Regina King of Watchmen and One Night in Miami is hosting the next installment of Saturday Night Live Season 46 on Saturday at 11:30 p.m. EST on NBC. Nathaniel Rateliff is the musical guest.

'WWE NXT TakeOver: Vengeance Day' -- WWE Network

NXT Champion Finn Balor defends his title against Pete Dunne at WWE NXT TakeOver: Vengeance Day, which takes place Sunday at 7 p.m. EST on the WWE Network. NXT Women's Champion Io Shirai also defends her title in a Triple Threat match against Toni Storm and Mercedes Martinez.

'American Idol' Season 19 -- ABC

American Idol returns with judges Katy Perry, Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan for Season 19, which premieres Sunday at 8 p.m. EST on ABC. Claudia Conway, the daughter of former Donald Trump adviser Kellyanne Conway, auditions in the premiere episode.

'Men in Kilts: A Roadtrip with Sam and Graham' -- Starz

Outlander's Sam Heughan and Graham McTavish explore and celebrate Scotland in new travel docuseries Men in Kilts, which arrives Sunday on Starz at 9 p.m. EST. Heughan and McTavish learn about Scottish history and culture while meeting local artisans and visiting sites where great battles took place.

'The Luminaries' -- Starz

Eva Green is a fortune-teller who clashes with Eve Hewson in The Luminaries, which premieres Sunday at 9:30 p.m. EST on Starz. The series takes place in the 19th century on the wild West Coast of New Zealand's South Island during the boom years of the 1860s gold rush. Ewen Leslie and Himesh Patel also star.