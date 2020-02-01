Taylor Swift released a new song Friday titled "Only The Young" that appears in her new "Miss Americana" Netflix documentary.

Swift uploaded a lyric video for the track on YouTube.

The song, like "Miss Americana," features the pop star getting political.

"So every day now/ You brace for the sound/ You've only heard on TV/ You go to class, scared/ Wondering where the best hiding spot would be/ And the big bad man and his big bad clan/ Their hands are stained with red," she sings.

"Miss Americana," from director Lana Wilson, was also released on Friday.

The film follows Swift during her break from the spotlight and explores her decision to start discussing politics openly when she spoke out against Tennessee Sen. Marsha Blackburn.

Swift announced recently that her mother, Andrea Swift, has been diagnosed with a brain tumor.