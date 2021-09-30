A budget wedding service in Seattle moved out of a shopping center to set up what the owner describes as America's first and only shipping container wedding chapel.

ADVERTISEMENT

Bronwen Stevenson, owner of Shotgun Ceremonies, relocated the 10-year-old business from Pioneer Square to a shipping container at the Georgetown Trailer Park Mall, a commercial area with artisan and craft businesses housed in trailers.

"Something a little quirky, a little different," Stevenson told KING-TV of her shipping container wedding chapel. She said Shotgun Ceremonies is believed to be the only shipping container wedding chapel in the United States.

"This trailer park just kind of fits the vibe of who I am. And away we went with that," she said.

Stevenson said the open-air nature of the trailer park mall makes it ideal for the COVID-19 era.

The business offers small weddings with minimal guests starting at only $350. She said some couples elope on their own, while some bring a small number of guests -- both human and animal.

"Any pets are allowed," Stevenson said, "I've had cats here. They usually don't have the best of time."

Stevenson hired Elvis impersonator Shane Cobain to perform for couples seeking a Las Vegas-style elopement.

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!

Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!