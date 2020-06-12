Santana and Earth, Wind & Fire have rescheduled their North American summer tour to 2021.The two bands shared new dates for their Miraculous Supernatural tour Friday after postponing the dates due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic."Santana and @earthwindandfire are pleased to announce the rescheduled dates for their Miraculous Supernatural Tour," Santana wrote on Instagram.The North American leg was to begin this month but will now kick off June 18, 2021, in Chula Vista, Calif. The bands have canceled their shows in Montreal, Quebec, and Nashville, Tenn.Santana previously canceled its Las Vegas residency at House of Blues, which was scheduled for May.Earth, Wind and Fire performed its 1974 song "Devotion" on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert this week.Here's the full list of rescheduled dates for the Miraculous Supernatural tour:June 18, 2021 - Chula Vista, Calif., at North Island Credit Union AmphitheaterJune 19 - Los Angeles, Calif., at Banc of California Stadium with special guest WarJune 22 - Mountain View, Calif., at Shoreline AmphitheatreJune 23 - Concord, Calif., at Concord PavilionJune 25 - Ridgefield, Wash., at Sunlight Supply AmphitheaterJune 29 - Salt Lake City, Utah, at USANA AmphitheatreJune 30 - Denver, Colo., at Pepsi CenterJuly 2 - Maryland Heights, Mo., at Hollywood Casino AmphitheatreJuly 3 - Tinley Park, Ill., at Hollywood Casino AmphitheastreJuly 5 - Clarkston, Mich., at DTE Energy Music TheatreJuly 7 - Burgettstown, Pa., at S&T Bank Music ParkJuly 9 - Noblesville, Ind., at Ruoff Music CenterJuly 10 - Cincinnati, Ohio, at Riverbend Music CenterJuly 11 - Milwaukee, Wisc., at American Family Insurance Amphitheater - Summerfest GroundsJuly 16 - Dallas, Texas, at Dos Equis PavilionJuly 17 - Woodlands, Texas, at Cynthia Woods Mitchell PavilionAug. 7 - Hershey, Pa., at Hersheypark StadiumAug. 8 - Toronto, Ontario, at Budweiser StageAug. 11 - Mansfield, Mass., at Xfinity CenterAug. 13 - Uncasville, Conn., at Mohegan Sun Arena (Santana only)Aug. 14 - Wantagh, N.Y., at Northwell Health at Jones Beach TheaterAug. 15 - Holmdel, N.J., at PNC Bank Arts CenterAug. 18 - Syracuse, N.Y., at St. Joseph's Health Amphitheater at LakeviewAug. 19 - Camden, N.Y., at BB&T PavilionAug. 21 - Bristow, Va., at Jiffy Lube LifeAug. 22 - Bethel, N.Y., at Bethel Woods Center for the ArtsAug. 25 - Atlanta, Ga., at Cellaris Amphitheatre at LakewoodAug. 27 - West Palm Beach, Fla., at iThink Financial Amphitheatre at South Florida FairgroundsAug. 28 - Tampa, Fla., at MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre at the FL State Fairgrounds