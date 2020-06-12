Santana and Earth, Wind & Fire have rescheduled their North American summer tour to 2021.

ADVERTISEMENT

The two bands shared new dates for their Miraculous Supernatural tour Friday after postponing the dates due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

"Santana and @earthwindandfire are pleased to announce the rescheduled dates for their Miraculous Supernatural Tour," Santana wrote on Instagram.

The North American leg was to begin this month but will now kick off June 18, 2021, in Chula Vista, Calif. The bands have canceled their shows in Montreal, Quebec, and Nashville, Tenn.

Santana previously canceled its Las Vegas residency at House of Blues, which was scheduled for May.

Earth, Wind and Fire performed its 1974 song "Devotion" on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert this week.

Here's the full list of rescheduled dates for the Miraculous Supernatural tour:

June 18, 2021 - Chula Vista, Calif., at North Island Credit Union Amphitheater

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!

Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!

June 19 - Los Angeles, Calif., at Banc of California Stadium with special guest War

June 22 - Mountain View, Calif., at Shoreline Amphitheatre

June 23 - Concord, Calif., at Concord Pavilion

June 25 - Ridgefield, Wash., at Sunlight Supply Amphitheater

June 29 - Salt Lake City, Utah, at USANA Amphitheatre

June 30 - Denver, Colo., at Pepsi Center

July 2 - Maryland Heights, Mo., at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

July 3 - Tinley Park, Ill., at Hollywood Casino Amphitheastre

July 5 - Clarkston, Mich., at DTE Energy Music Theatre

July 7 - Burgettstown, Pa., at S&T Bank Music Park

July 9 - Noblesville, Ind., at Ruoff Music Center

July 10 - Cincinnati, Ohio, at Riverbend Music Center

July 11 - Milwaukee, Wisc., at American Family Insurance Amphitheater - Summerfest Grounds

July 16 - Dallas, Texas, at Dos Equis Pavilion

July 17 - Woodlands, Texas, at Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

Aug. 7 - Hershey, Pa., at Hersheypark Stadium

Aug. 8 - Toronto, Ontario, at Budweiser Stage

Aug. 11 - Mansfield, Mass., at Xfinity Center

Aug. 13 - Uncasville, Conn., at Mohegan Sun Arena (Santana only)

Aug. 14 - Wantagh, N.Y., at Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

Aug. 15 - Holmdel, N.J., at PNC Bank Arts Center

Aug. 18 - Syracuse, N.Y., at St. Joseph's Health Amphitheater at Lakeview

Aug. 19 - Camden, N.Y., at BB&T Pavilion

Aug. 21 - Bristow, Va., at Jiffy Lube Life

Aug. 22 - Bethel, N.Y., at Bethel Woods Center for the Arts

Aug. 25 - Atlanta, Ga., at Cellaris Amphitheatre at Lakewood

Aug. 27 - West Palm Beach, Fla., at iThink Financial Amphitheatre at South Florida Fairgrounds

Aug. 28 - Tampa, Fla., at MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre at the FL State Fairgrounds