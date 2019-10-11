The trailer for Season 5 of the romantic drama "Outlander" shows Jamie and Claire Fraser preparing for the Revolutionary War in 18th century North Carolina.

"It's my fault you are all here, fighting the dangers of the Carolina wilderness. I hope you don't stay," Claire tells Jamie in one scene.

Her husband agreed she would be safer in her own time.

"I'll do what must be done," Claire said, adding in a later conversation with Brianna, "If I am to keep us safe here, then time, space, history be damned."

The clip ends with Claire declaring: "It's safer in the future. It's time."

The 12-episode season is to begin on Starz on Feb. 16.

Based on Diana Gabaldon's series of novels, "Outlander" has already been renewed for Season 6.