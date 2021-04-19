Netflix is giving a glimpse of Love, Death & Robots Volume 2.

The streaming service shared a trailer Monday for Season 2 of the animated anthology series.

The preview features moments from the new collection of short films. In one scene, a man is seen taking the hand of a woman hooked up to an IV, while another shows two children on Christmas Eve.

Other scenes show a futuristic city, two huge creatures breaching out of the water, and a robot cleaning up after a dog that it is walking.

"The NSFW animated anthology returns with a vengeance. Naked giants, Christmas demons, and robots-gone-wild... Consume irresponsibly," Netflix said in a description.

Love, Death & Robots is created by Tim Miller (Deadpool) and executive produced by Miller, David Fincher , Joshua Donen and Jennifer Miller. The series is a reimagining of Miller and Fincher's planned reboot of the 1981 film Heavy Metal.

Volume 1 consisted of 18 episodes and premiered in March 2019. The first season featured the voices of Gary Cole, Chris Parnell, Omid Abtahi, John DiMaggio, Christine Adams, Samira Wiley and other actors.

Volume 2 premieres May 14 on Netflix.