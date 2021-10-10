Reality TV personality Kim Kardashian mocked herself and her famous family during her opening monologue on this weekend's edition of Saturday Night Live.

The guest host mined for laughs her infamous sex tape, her late father Robert Kardashian 's legal defense of accused murderer O.J. Simpson, and the political ambitions of her estranged husband, rapper Kanye West , and her former step-father, Caitlyn Jenner.

Kardashian joked that she was surprised to be asked to appear on SNL because she hadn't had a movie premiere in a really long time.

"I only had that one movie come out and no one told me it was even premiering. It must have slipped my mom's mind," she said, referring to Kris Jenner, her mother and manager.

Kardashian insisted there is more to her than her good looks, explaining she has been following in her lawyer father's footsteps by working hard to have wrongly accused people released from prison.

"It's because of him that I met my first Black person," Kardashian said. "Want to take a stab in the dark at who it was? I know it's sort of weird to remember the first Black person you met, but O.J. does leave a mark or several or none at all. I still don't know."

Simpson was found not guilty in a criminal trial of the 1994 stabbing deaths of his ex-wife Nicole Brown Simpson and her friend, Ronald Goldman. He was, however, found responsible for the slayings in a civil trial.

Kardashian also delivered barbs about Kanye West's and Caitlyn Jenner's respective campaigns for U.S. president and California governor.

"Now, I know we're divided as a country, but I'd love America to come together, which is why I'm here to announce that I'm running for...," she teased. "I'm just kidding, guys! I'm not running for president. We can't have three failed politicians in one family."

Later in the evening, Kardashian appeared in comedy sketches sending up dating competition and courtroom reality shows. Chris Rock, John Cena, Chace Crawford, Amy Schumer, Jesse Williams, Kris Jenner and Khloe Kardashian guest starred.