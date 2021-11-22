Julianna Hough will be joining the Season 30 finale of Dancing with the Stars on Monday as a guest judge in place of her brother, Derek Hough.

Derek Hough was recently diagnosed with COVID-19 and is still in quarantine.

The official Instagram account for Dancing with the Stars noted that Derek Hough will still be a part of the finale and will appear virtually.

Julianna Hough is a two-time champion on the dancing competition series and served as a judge before she exited the show in 2016.

The Season 30 finale will feature Jojo Siwa with Jenna Johnson, Amanda Kloots with Alan Bersten, Iman Shumpert with Daniella Karagach and Cody Rigsby with Cheryl Burke competing for the championship.

The finale airs at 8 p.m. EST on ABC.