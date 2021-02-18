A Texas man made light of the region's unusual snowfall by taking a trip down a nearly empty stretch of Houston highway on his snow skis.

Travis McGullam posted a video to his Facebook page showing him skiing on Interstate 10 in Houston while being pulled by his friends in a pickup truck.

The video shows the skier keeping a wide distance from the occasional passing vehicles on the highway and drinking from a canned beverage.

McGullam said he and his roommates had lost power the night before as a result of the winter storm and he decided to break out his skis as a means of making the best of the situation.

McGullam said he didn't think his highway skiing adventure was anymore dangerous than some of the official ski slopes he's tackled, and in some ways less dangerous, as there weren't any trees on the interstate.